CCB raids Parappana Agrahara prison, seizes over 80 phones

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted an extensive search at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison following allegations of illegal activities inside the facility and seized more than 80 mobile phones.

The operation was carried out by a team of over 80 CCB personnel, who searched various barracks and premises inside the prison. The search began around 1 pm on Tuesday , August 11 and continued until nearly 8 pm, according to CCB sources.

The operation was led by CCB Deputy Commissioners of Police Haribabu and Raja Imam Qasim. During the search, officials reportedly found more than 10 mobile phones in some of the barracks. Besides mobile phones, some prohibited items were also recovered from inmates, officials said.

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The raid reportedly followed intelligence inputs that inmates, including those with a history of criminal activities, were allegedly maintaining contact with rowdy elements operating outside the prison.

CCB sources said the development came to light after anti-rowdy squads were formed in various police station limits across the city. Investigators reportedly found indications that some inmates were in regular contact with associates outside the prison.

The latest search is expected to lead to further investigation into how mobile phones and other prohibited items were brought into the prison and how they were being used. Officials are also examining whether the communication was linked to any criminal activities outside the jail.