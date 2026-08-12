Officials clarify Prakash Raj’s name not deleted from voter list

Bengaluru: Election officials have clarified that actor Prakash Raj’s name has not been deleted from the electoral roll, but has been marked as “shifted” after verification found that he was no longer residing at his registered address in Bengaluru.

The clarification came after the actor posted a video on social media alleging that his name had been removed from the voter list during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

In a media statement, Jagadish G, Additional District Election Officer and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner, said Prakash Raj’s name was listed in Part No. 1 of the Shantinagar Assembly constituency at serial number 970 as on June 16, 2026, the date on which the electoral roll was frozen for SIR activities.

🚨 FACT CHECK: Prakash Raj’s Voter-Deletion Claim Falls Flat!



Actor Prakash Raj alleged that his name was deleted from the electoral roll during the SIR exercise.



But the official clarification from Bengaluru Central City Corporation tells a different story.



✅ His name was on… https://t.co/TKXdCnqU6T pic.twitter.com/IxeSaL9FWr — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) August 11, 2026

According to the statement, the Booth Level Officer (BLO) conducted a door-to-door verification at Prakash Raj’s registered address — Flat No. 266, Garden Apartments, Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru-01. During the verification, the BLO found that the actor had moved out of the premises.

Officials said the apartment owner informed them over the phone that Prakash Raj had not been residing at the address for around four years and that another tenant was currently occupying the flat.

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The BLO also spoke to neighbours and the apartment manager. Based on their statements, a mahazar was prepared and the electoral record was updated as “Shifted” in accordance with the Election Commission’s rules and guidelines, officials said.

The apartment manager reportedly confirmed over the phone at around 5.30 pm on August 11 that Prakash Raj had moved to another address.

Officials also said they spoke to Prakash Raj over the phone during the verification process. The actor reportedly confirmed that he was no longer living at the registered address, but said he was residing at another location within the Shantinagar Assembly constituency.

Officials said Prakash Raj was informed that if he was residing at another address, he could submit Form 6 through the BLO of the area where he currently lives. His application would then be processed according to Election Commission guidelines.

The clarification followed Prakash Raj’s social media post in which he expressed concern over the SIR exercise and claimed that his name had been removed from Bengaluru’s voter list.

Election officials, however, maintained that his name was not deleted and that the “Shifted” status was based on field verification of his registered residential address.