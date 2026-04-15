CCTV cameras installed in 175 Adilabad RTC buses to boost passenger safety

Hyderabad: As part of an effort to provide security to passengers, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), in partnership with the Telangana Police, has rolled out the ‘Bus Lo Bharosa’ scheme in Adilabad district.

In this context, CCTV cameras have been installed in 175 TGSRTC buses functioning in the district to ensure proper monitoring of activities taking place inside the buses and provide commuters with adequate security. The officials said that this step would serve as a deterrent to any acts of theft or harassment.

The scheme was unveiled by Telangana DG Police B Shivdhar Reddy in the presence of Adilabad District SP Akhil Mahajan.

It is worth mentioning that in Adilabad, the police have been installing CCTV cameras in all public places to increase safety. The installation of these cameras will act as a “shield” for passengers, and it will increase the confidence of passengers, particularly women.

This scheme is expected to be implemented in other districts as well.