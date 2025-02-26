CCTV captures auto theft in Habeebnagar, driver pleads for its return

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw was stolen from Habeebnagar in the early hours of Tuesday, February 25.

According to reports, CCTV footage captured the theft of Mohammad Akbar’s auto around 1:30 am. He later lodged a complaint at the Habeebnagar police station.

In an emotional plea to Charminar Times, Akbar urged the accused to return his auto, stating it was his only source of livelihood. “I do not have even Rs 10 in my pocket. Ramadan is approaching, and I had many plans. My family and I are very worried,” he said.

The Habeebnagar police have assured full cooperation, analyzing CCTV footage to trace the stolen auto.

Also Read Three held for theft in Hyderabad, 12 tolas of gold recovered

Speaking to Siasat.com, the station house officer (SHO) of Habeebnagar police station stated “The auto was last spotted in Abids and we are trying to follow up as they receive more details on the case.”

Further investigation is ongoing.