Three held for theft in Hyderabad, 12 tolas of gold recovered

Hyderabad: A gang of burglars involved in six cases under the Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad commissionerates was apprehended by Langar Houz police on Friday, February 14.

The three accused have been identified as Are Sai Adithya, 19, Namili David Raj, 18, and Maganti Sai Kumar, 22.

Last month, on January 15, a police complaint was registered by Shekar Goud stating while his family was away for Sankranti holidays, their domestic help discovered the house, located in the Langar Houz, broken and close to 10 tolas of gold stolen.

After analysing over 100 CCTV footage covering areas from Langer House, Gachibowli and Kukatpally police found fingerprint evidence of the three accused and arrested them.

Modus operandi

According to police, before committing the crimes, the trio consumed alcohol for ‘confidence’. They then targeted empty houses and lived luxuriously spending on parties and entertainment. Once done, the gang would steal away valuables from the house and disappear.

Involved in six cases

The gang has been involved in six cases, one within the Langer House police station limits, one at Jubilee Hills police station, one case at Chandanagar, one at Suraram area, one at Nagole, and one at Vanasthali region, police informed.

Over 12 tolas of gold jewellery were recovered, including 4.5 tolas of gold stolen under the Langar Houz police station limits while 8 tolas of gold were recovered from the Chandanagar case.

The accused have been charged under Sections 331(4), 305 and 317(2) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and are being produced before Honourable VI Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Courts for their judicial custody.