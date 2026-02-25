CCTV footage of Ferrari crash in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills reveals details

CCTV footage of the Ferrari crash that occurred on Sunday in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills has revealed how the speeding car lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles on road number 45 and left five people injured.

The visuals capture the luxury car swerving suddenly, crossing into the opposite lane, and triggering a chain collision.

CCTV footage capturing a high-speed Ferrari crash in Jubilee Hills surfaced on Wednesday, revealing how the accident unfolded and left five people injured.



The video shows the luxury sports car racing along Road No. 45 on Sunday morning before losing control, veering into the… pic.twitter.com/ldxyGnZx99 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 25, 2026

Police identified that the car was driven by Kranthi Reddy, 30. The preliminary investigation hints that the the Ferrari car might have experienced mechanical trouble in Hyderabad. It is suspected that the brakes might have malfunctioned or that there were steering issues.

Investigators said the vehicle first hit an electric pole after going out of control, then veered across the road and struck oncoming vehicles.

Two cars and three two-wheelers were damaged in the crash. Reddy and his wife, who were on their way to attend a wedding, were among those injured.

Police said further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.