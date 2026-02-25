CCTV footage of Ferrari crash in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills reveals details

The visuals capture the luxury car swerving suddenly, crossing into the opposite lane, and triggering a chain collision.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th February 2026 2:59 pm IST
Red Ferrari involved in a collision with a silver car near actor BalaKrishan's residence in Hyderabad.
A Ferrari car mangled after accident in Hyderabad

CCTV footage of the Ferrari crash that occurred on Sunday in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills has revealed how the speeding car lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles on road number 45 and left five people injured.

The visuals capture the luxury car swerving suddenly, crossing into the opposite lane, and triggering a chain collision.

Police identified that the car was driven by Kranthi Reddy, 30. The preliminary investigation hints that the the Ferrari car might have experienced mechanical trouble in Hyderabad. It is suspected that the brakes might have malfunctioned or that there were steering issues.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Investigators said the vehicle first hit an electric pole after going out of control, then veered across the road and struck oncoming vehicles.

Two cars and three two-wheelers were damaged in the crash. Reddy and his wife, who were on their way to attend a wedding, were among those injured.

Police said further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th February 2026 2:59 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button