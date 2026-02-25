Hyderabad: A 32-year-old professional from Hyderabad has triggered an online discussion on reverse migration after sharing his experience of returning to India after spending nearly nine years in the United States (US).

In a post on Reddit, he explained that losing his job while on an H-1B visa compelled him to relocate back home. However, even months later, he is still adjusting to the transition.

Hyderabad professional’s post

In the post, he mentioned, “When I was moving back, the positives I could think of were family and friends here in India. I thought I knew what to expect in terms of negatives (pollution, civic sense, etc.). It has been hard to accept those as well. While I’m happy that I’m currently living with my parents, I started to feel like I’ve gone back 9 years and am living the same life again. Now, I feel like going back to the US.”

While he acknowledged that life overseas was not without challenges, he said he valued the overall quality of life he experienced there.

Immigration petition was not approved

Although the professional from Hyderabad did not complete the full six-year duration typically associated with the visa, his immigration petition was not approved.

He wrote, “Though I didn’t use my entire initial 6 years of H1B (my I-140 is not approved), I feel scared when I think about ways to go back. I’m not sure if it’s that easy. I’ve started working in India, and my only hope right now is that my current employer might be willing to do something about it. I’m not sure how straightforward that would be.”

Reacting to it, a person wrote, “I have generally seen that when a person voluntarily moves back to India, he is far more content than a person who has been forced to move.”

Another person wrote, “Grass is always greener on the other side. If you understand this, life will be much easier.”