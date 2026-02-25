Telangana inter exams 2026 to begin today

Hyderabad: Telangana inter exams 2026 are going to begin on Wednesday, February 25. The examinations will be conducted till March 18 at 1,495 centres.

Although the examinations will begin at 9 am, students can enter the centres until 9:05 am.

Number of students registered

As many as 9,97,075 students have registered across the state for the Intermediate exams. Among them, 4,89,126 are first-year students, and 5,07,949 are second-year students. There are 2.17 lakh male students and 2.24 lakh female students appearing for the first-year exams in the general category. In the vocational category, there are 22,586 boys and 24,675 girls constituting the first-year students.

2.31 lakh male students and 2.30 lakh female students will be writing the second-year intermediate exams from the general category.

The authorities have deployed 28,500 invigilators. Additionally, 1,495 chief superintendents and departmental officers have been appointed.

Moreover, there are 75 flying squads and 200 sitting squads.

Telangana inter exams 2026 hall tickets

Hall tickets have been uploaded on the college login portals.

Apart from this, students can download them directly from the Board’s website or obtain copies from MeeSeva Centres.

After getting the hall tickets, the candidates need to verify details such as their name, medium of examination, and subjects. For corrections, if any, they need to contact the college principal.

For the mental well-being of the students during the examination period, the Board is going to offer free counselling through the toll-free number 14416.

In order to address the concerns of students and parents, a control room has been set up, which can be contacted by dialling 040-24655027 and 9240205555.

TGSRTC allows free travel for pass holders

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has allowed all male candidates holding bus passes to travel free of cost to and from exam centres in the Greater Hyderabad Zone.

Male candidates showing their hall ticket and a valid concessional bus pass will be allowed to travel free of cost, irrespective of the distance and origin/destination mentioned on the bus pass.

This applies to all exam days, including public holidays and Sundays. Candidates can travel on Express buses with a COMBI ticket (extra Rs 20 charge) by showing the aforementioned documents.

Zero-fare tickets will be issued to female students under the Maha Lakshmi scheme as per usual. Buses have been asked to stop at en route examination centres on request of students.

Minister’s advice ahead of Telangana inter exams 2026

Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar on Tuesday, February 24, advised the students to face their examinations with confidence.

He said that an examination is not the end of the future, but rather the beginning of a new start. He stressed the importance of self-confidence.

For the examination, he advised students to remain calm and manage time well in the exam hall.