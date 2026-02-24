Special camps at Hyderabad schools for caste, income certificates

It is aimed to help eligible students apply for Pre-Matric and Post-Matric scholarships.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th February 2026 8:47 am IST
Fake certificate fraud in Hyderabad
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad district administration is going to organise special camps in government schools to issue caste and income certificates for students from Scheduled Castes (SC) communities.

It is aimed to help eligible students apply for Pre-Matric and Post-Matric scholarships.

Hyderabad Collector on camps at schools

According to Hyderabad Collector Harichandana Dasari, the camps will simplify the application process and ensure that students receive the required documents without difficulty.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The camps will be conducted in coordination with tahsildars, concerned officials, and MeeSeva Centres.

Venues

For the camps, twelve venues have been identified across Hyderabad.

These include government schools located in Moghulpura, Falaknuma, Chaderghat, Vijayanagar Colony, Ameerpet, Khairatabad, Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Himayatnagar, Nampally, Saidabad, and Marredpally.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th February 2026 8:47 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button