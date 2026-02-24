Special camps at Hyderabad schools for caste, income certificates

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad district administration is going to organise special camps in government schools to issue caste and income certificates for students from Scheduled Castes (SC) communities.

It is aimed to help eligible students apply for Pre-Matric and Post-Matric scholarships.

Hyderabad Collector on camps at schools

According to Hyderabad Collector Harichandana Dasari, the camps will simplify the application process and ensure that students receive the required documents without difficulty.

The camps will be conducted in coordination with tahsildars, concerned officials, and MeeSeva Centres.

Venues

For the camps, twelve venues have been identified across Hyderabad.

These include government schools located in Moghulpura, Falaknuma, Chaderghat, Vijayanagar Colony, Ameerpet, Khairatabad, Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Himayatnagar, Nampally, Saidabad, and Marredpally.