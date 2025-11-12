CCTV footage shows precise moment of Red Fort blast, chaos and panic thereafter

New Delhi: A CCTV footage that captured the exact moment of the powerful explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort surfaced on Wednesday.

The visual, which was recorded by a surveillance camera installed at the Red Fort crossing, showed busy traffic movements before a sudden fireball engulfed the screen.

Also Read Delhi Red Fort blast was terror attack, declares India

The blast, which occurred around 6.50 pm on Monday, appeared like a red balloon bursting, followed by chaos and panic as people run for cover.

The CCTV recording corroborated the time of the explosion that investigators established earlier.

In a chilling revelation, newly surfaced CCTV footage has captured the Delhi 10/11 blast in harrowing detail, unfolding second by second amid utter chaos.



The never-before-seen visuals depict the exact moment of the explosion on November 12.



Authorities are analyzing the clip… pic.twitter.com/AozG54Ibgc — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 12, 2025

The car is believed to have been driven by Dr Umar Nabi, assistant professor at Al-Falah University in Haryana’s Faridabad.