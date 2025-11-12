CCTV footage shows precise moment of Red Fort blast, chaos and panic thereafter

The blast, which occurred around 6.50 pm on Monday, appeared like a red balloon bursting, followed by chaos and panic as people run for cover.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th November 2025 11:39 pm IST
Red Fort blast
New Delhi: Charred remains of vehicles at a cordoned off area following a blast that occurred near Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: A CCTV footage that captured the exact moment of the powerful explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort surfaced on Wednesday.

The visual, which was recorded by a surveillance camera installed at the Red Fort crossing, showed busy traffic movements before a sudden fireball engulfed the screen.

The blast, which occurred around 6.50 pm on Monday, appeared like a red balloon bursting, followed by chaos and panic as people run for cover.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

The CCTV recording corroborated the time of the explosion that investigators established earlier.

The car is believed to have been driven by Dr Umar Nabi, assistant professor at Al-Falah University in Haryana’s Faridabad.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th November 2025 11:39 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button