CCTVs in police stations: All issues will be sorted out within two weeks, Centre tells SC

Attorney General R Venkataramani told a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that he was taking stock of the issue and a lot of things were happening.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 7th April 2026 12:14 pm IST
Indian Supreme Court building with flying birds, symbolising justice and freedom.
The Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday, April 7, told the Supreme Court that all issues concerning installation of CCTVs in police stations across the country would be sorted out within two weeks.

Attorney General R Venkataramani told a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that he was taking stock of the issue and a lot of things were happening.

The Union Home Secretary also appeared in court in pursuance of the apex court’s April 6 order asking him to remain present before it on Tuesday so that appropriate assistance could be drawn from him in implementation of the scheme for installation of CCTVs in police stations.

Subhan Bakery

The top law officer told the bench that “within two weeks, he will make sure that all the issues are sorted out by holding regular meetings with the amicus curiae and other officers”.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on April 28.

The top court was hearing a suo motu case over lack of functional CCTVs in police stations.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 7th April 2026 12:14 pm IST

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