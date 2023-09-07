CDPP to host conference on development policy; eminent social scientists to attend event

Hyderabad: The first of its kind, a Development Policy Conference, is scheduled for September 16, 2023, hosted by the prestigious Presidency University and the Centre for Development Policy and Practice, institutions dedicated to pioneering research and innovation.

This event marks a momentous occasion for scholars, researchers, policymakers, and individuals passionate about development studies to converge and explore the facets of global development. Under the overarching theme of inclusive growth, labour dynamics, environmental sustainability, and gender inclusivity, our conference promises to be an enlightening platform for robust discussions, collaborative research endeavours, and a deeper understanding of the issues that shape our world.

At the heart of this conference are our esteemed panelists- leaders in their respective fields, visionaries, and experts who will grace us with their insights and knowledge. The conference will feature several engaging panel discussions that promise to provide profound insights into key areas of development. Here are some of the luminaries who will be sharing their expertise.

Panel on The Debate on Data

Leading the helm of this panel is Prof Amitabh Kundu. Joining him are a group of accomplished scholars and experts which include Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Dr. Kaushiki Sanyal, Mr. P.C. Mohanan, and Mr. Subhomoy Bhattacharjee, who collectively will provide a diverse perspective on the subject at hand. This panel will delve into the critical role of data in India’s development narrative. The discussion will explore how data availability, analysis, and utilisation contribute to informed decision-making, evidence-based policymaking, and sustainable development. The panelists will shed light on how data quantifies marginalisation and vulnerability in areas like education, political empowerment, access, and employment.

Shaping Development Policy

The panel will discuss how policymaking in India is at a crossroads, facing challenges related to urbanisation, digitisation, women’s labour force participation, and job creation. This panel will be led by Dr Rajesh Chakrabarti. It would discuss sustainable development and economic growth. The panelists will include Neelima Khetan, Prof Vinod Vyasulu, Naghma Mulla, Susan Jane Ferguson, and S. Raghotham to address these issues and offer insights into how policy decisions can shape India’s future.

Education Policy: Quality over quantity

Education is a fundamental pillar of development, yet access and quality remain significant challenges. This panel will be chaired by Prof Amita Dhanda. The panel will consist of Madanmohan Rao, Wilima Wadhwa, Prof Aseem Prakash, Prof Abdul Shaban, and Osama Manzar. This panel will examine the issues surrounding access to quality education. The discussion will revolve around redesigning pedagogies, reevaluating examination systems, building teacher capacity, and fostering research in the education sector.

Health and nutrition indicators

The well-being of India’s youth population is at the forefront of the development agenda, with health and nutrition playing pivotal roles. Led by Puja Marwaha, other panelists include Dr. Tasneem Raja, Dr. Ali Mehdi, Dr. Ranjini Raghavendra, and Anshu Gupta. This panel will explore the challenges posed by infectious diseases, sedentary lifestyles, and economic factors on the youth’s health. Panelists will discuss the critical role of policy in addressing these issues.

The Conference will also be graced by the presence of eminent individuals who have a vast array of experience in various fields of Development Policy and Research. They include: P.C. Mohanan, a Former Member of the National Statistical Commission, who also works as a consultant for the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the UN and has been a member of high-powered committees like the post-Sachar Evaluation Committee.

The other panelist is Osama Manzar, Founder-Director of Digital Empowerment Foundation. He is a global leader in using digital tools to eradicate information poverty in India and the global south, with over 25 years of experience in journalism, new media, and software enterprise.

Still other panelists are: Amir Ullah Khan, Research Director at the Centre for Development Policy and Practice, is a development economist and professor with a background in organisations like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Encyclopaedia Britannica;

Rajiv Kumar, Former Vice Chairperson of NITI Aayog, is an Indian economist who serves as the chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune and has extensive experience in government roles related to economic;

Neelima Khetan, a Visiting Fellow at CSEP, also does consulting work on development issues and has worked extensively with civil society organisations and corporate social responsibility groups;

Anshu Gupta, Founder-Director of Goonj, is known as the ‘clothing man of India’ for his mission of incorporating clothing into development work and finding innovative solutions using urban surplus;

and Wilima Wadhwa, Director of ASER Centre and Professor at Indian Statistical Institute New Delhi and University of California, Irvine. and many other stalwarts of the development and policy space.