CDSCO approved recombinant nasal Covid vaccine on Sep 5: Govt in Rajya Sabha

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th December 2022 6:49 pm IST
nasal spray
Representational Photo

New Delhi: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approved the recombinant nasal COVID-19 vaccine on September 5 this year for those aged 18 years and above, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Pawar said the vaccine is to be given in two doses of 0.5 ml each in a gap of 28 days. It is to be administered intranasally.

Also Read
China: Only Covid-19 deaths from ‘respiratory failures’ will be counted

Under the Vaccine Maitri Programme, India has supplied COVID-19 vaccine to more than 90 countries in the form of grant, commercial export or through the global vaccine alliance COVAX, Pawar said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button