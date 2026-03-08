Ceiling boards fall in Kukatpally mall, 1 severely injured

Hyderabad: One person was seriously injured while others were minorly affected after ceiling boards fell on visitors in a Kukatpally mall on Sunday, March 8.

The incident took place at the Lake Shore Mall near the Y junction at around 12 pm, police said.

With significant weekend crowds, many were injured, and one individual was rushed to the Amor Hospitals. Mall staff intervened swiftly and helped the affected visitors get patched up.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a Kukatpally police officer confirmed the incident, saying there is no danger there now. “There were no complaints lodged as of yet, so a case has not been registered,” police said.

The situation has been resolved, and the mall is no longer a safety threat, he added.

Videos emerge

Videos of the incident show injured people being moved in wheelchairs as mall staff tried to control the crowd as panic spread, leaving many visitors in shock.