Hyderabad: A newborn sustained injuries after a ceiling fan fell onto the bed at the Primary Health Centre in Gudihathnoor mandal of Adilabad district on Sunday morning, June 22.

According to reports, the infant, born two days earlier to Payal from Kodduguda village, was lying with the mother when the incident occurred.

The baby was promptly shifted to the RIMS hospital, Adilabad for treatment.

Also Read Toddler dies after falling into water sump in Tolichowki

The infant’s condition is reportedly stable.