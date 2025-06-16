Toddler dies after falling into water sump in Tolichowki

Hyderabad: In an incident that took in Tolichowki, a three-year-old toddler died after falling into a water sump at his home.

The child who is identified as Yoho Shiva resided with his parents in Suryanagar colony when the accident occurred.

On Friday, the toddler was playing near the sump inside the house when he slipped and fell into the water.

Upon noticing the incident, the family members immediately pulled him out and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

However, the boy succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the case.