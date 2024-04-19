Celeb sightings: Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli fans are eagerly awaiting their upcoming project tentatively titled SSMB 29, the official title will be announced soon. Their latest appearance has left fans buzzing with excitement about their much-awaited collaboration.

Mahesh Babu and filmmaker SS Rajamouli were seen together at Hyderabad airport after their trip from Dubai.

In the video, Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli can be seen leaving the airport. Mahesh is wearing a blue T-shirt with jeans, as well as a white jacket and brown cap. Rajamouli has on a yellow shirt with a blue jacket.

The duo had been in Dubai for the pre-production work of their film, which is said to be tentatively titled Maharaja. However, the official title of the film is yet to be announced.

During his recent visit to Japan, Rajamouli revealed a fresh update on SSMB29:

“We have completed the writing, and we are in the pre-production process. Only the hero is confirmed, and his name is Mahesh Babu. He is very handsome. Hopefully, we will expedite the film’s production, and during its release, I will bring him here,” said Rajamouli.

SSMB 29 is creating a lot of excitement, with rumors circulating that it could be India’s version of Indiana Jones. With a budget of more than Rs 1,000 crore, the film is expected to set new industry standards – making it the most expensive Indian movie ever made. Rumor has it that Indonesian actress Chelsea Elizabeth will star alongside Mahesh Babu.

While the lead actor has been revealed, the complete cast and crew are yet to be announced. Fans can expect further updates during an upcoming press conference. The film is produced by KL Narayana.