SS Rajamouli’s first statement for fans on Mahesh Babu’s film

Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli, the acclaimed director behind epic blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR has already set the stage for his next magnum opus. Tentatively titled SSMB29, this film marks a collaboration with the superstar Mahesh Babu. Fans have been eagerly awaiting any updates about this exciting project, and Rajamouli recently shared some fresh updates.

The Journey So Far

Almost two years after the release of RRR, he is yet to start shooting for his next film with Mahesh. Now in Japan, he watched a special show where RRR is being run in some theaters on its 513th day since its Japan theatrical release.

During his recent visit to Japan, Rajamouli revealed a fresh update on SSMB29:

“We have completed the writing, and we are in the pre-production process. Only the hero is confirmed, and his name is Mahesh Babu. He is very handsome. Hopefully, we will expedite the film’s production, and during its release, I will bring him here.”

#SSRajamouli in Japan :



"We completed the writing and we are in the pre-production process.



Only hero is locked, his name is #MaheshBabu. He is very handsome. Hopefully we finish the film a little bit fast and during the release I will bring him here."#SSRMB #SSMB29 pic.twitter.com/jM49NHC8nP — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) March 19, 2024

SSMB 29 has already generated significant buzz, and reports suggest that it will be India’s answer to Indiana Jones. The movie is expected to set new benchmark industry standards as it has a budget of over Rs 1000 crores. This makes it the most expensive film ever made in Indian cinema. Rumor has it that Indonesian actress Chelsea Elizabeth will star alongside Mahesh Babu.

Also Read SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu to shoot in Gachibowli area

Mahesh who generally commands a hefty fee (reportedly between Rs 60 to Rs 80 crore per film), has opted for a profit-sharing arrangement for this project.

KL Narayana is helming the production, while MM Keeravani has been roped in as the music director. Anticipation is mounting as fans eagerly await further updates on this ambitious project, which is slated for an international release.