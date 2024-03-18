SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu to shoot in Gachibowli area

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated collaboration, tentatively titled SSMB 29, is generating massive excitement among fans. While specific details about the film remain undisclosed, reports indicate that its script has been finalized, and pre-production is underway.

This mega-budget project, with an estimated cost exceeding 1000 crores, is said to feature Hollywood stars alongside the Tollywood stalwarts. The movie’s production is progressing swiftly, with the set construction already underway at Aluminium Factory, a favourite filming location for Rajamouli in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli area.

According to recent updates from Telugu 360, set work has started at the location and it will be completed by the end of May. The filming is set to commence in June. The shooting schedule will span nearly two years, with extensive filming planned across various global locations.

KL Narayana is helming the production, while MM Keeravani has been roped in as the music director. Anticipation is mounting as fans eagerly await further updates on this ambitious project, which is slated for an international release.