Telangana MLC election loss Ramzan gift to Congress: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Comparing the results of Medak-Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad Graduates’ MLC election with India-Pakistan cricket match where ‘Bharat’ (BJP) has emerged victorious, Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay has declared that the countdown for the Congress has begun in Telangana.

Addressing the media after the victory of BJP-supported candidate C Anji Reddy after the final elimination process in the counting of votes was completed on Wednesday, March 5, Bandi said that BJP candidate has won with a margin of over 5,000 votes after the second preferential votes were counted, polling a total of over 90,000 votes.

He has advised the Congress to celebrate the occasion as its “gift” for the holy month of Ramzan.

Describing the election as a contest between bags of money distributed to the graduate voters and ballot boxes, he questioned the claims of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi about the latter’s apprehensions about the elections held through the electronic voting machines (EVM).

“We won through the ballot box. They (Congress) distributed anywhere between Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000 per vote for the election using online payments. We will now bring out all those facts,” alleged Bandi.

He claimed that BJP’s victory was a result of honesty, struggles of the party workers, and the funds given by the Centre to Telangana. “We thought BSP candidate would come second as BRS supported him, but he came third,” he quipped.

He credited the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance to BJP state president G Kishan Reddy, which trickled down to booth-level workers who ensured the party’s win.