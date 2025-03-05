Telangana: BJP-supported candidate wins Graduates MLC election

Hyderabad: BJP-supported candidate C Anji Reddy has won the election to Medak-Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabas Graduates’ MLC constituency against his nearest rival and Congress-supported candidate V Narender Reddy.

Anji Reddy has won after the counting for the second preferential votes ended on Wednesday, March 5.

BJP workers were on cloud nine after the victory, just two days after the party-supported candidate Malka Komaraiah won the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Teachers’ MLC constituency.

With this victory, BJP is hoping to assert its strength in 42 assembly constituencies, 6 Lok Sabha segments, 13 districts and 217 mandals in northern Telangana.

BJP candidates have won 7 MLA and 2 MP seats in northern Telangana in the 2023 assembly elections and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.