Telangana: BJP-supported candidate wins Graduates MLC election

Anji Reddy has won after the counting for the second preferential votes ended on Wednesday, March 5.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 5th March 2025 8:36 pm IST
BJP-supported candidate C Anji Reddy wins Medak-Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad Graduates' MLC election.

Hyderabad: BJP-supported candidate C Anji Reddy has won the election to Medak-Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabas Graduates’ MLC constituency against his nearest rival and Congress-supported candidate V Narender Reddy.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Anji Reddy has won after the counting for the second preferential votes ended on Wednesday, March 5.

BJP workers were on cloud nine after the victory, just two days after the party-supported candidate Malka Komaraiah won the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Teachers’ MLC constituency.

MS Creative School

With this victory, BJP is hoping to assert its strength in 42 assembly constituencies, 6 Lok Sabha segments, 13 districts and 217 mandals in northern Telangana.

BJP candidates have won 7 MLA and 2 MP seats in northern Telangana in the 2023 assembly elections and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 5th March 2025 8:36 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Breaking News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button