Telangana MLC elections: Bandi dedicates victory to all teachers, Modi

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay has said that the teachers in Medak-Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad Teachers’ MLC constituency gave a historic verdict because of the tax exemption of up to a limit of Rs 12.75 lakh on salary given to employees by the Centre in the Union budget 2025-26.

Bandi Sanjay went to the Ambedkar Stadium in Karimnagar to congratulate Telangana Prantha Upadhyaya Sangam (TPUS) candidate Malka Komaraiah, who won with a margin of 5,900 votes against his nearest rival and Progressive Recognized Teachers’ Union (PRTU) candidate V Mahender Reddy.

He alleged a conspiracy by the Congress to unite all the minorities to defeat the BJP candidate by making the candidate from that minority community to help poll votes of for the candidate from one particular community.

“It is unfortunate that there are a lot of invalid votes. It is the responsibility of the intellectual community to ensure that a false propaganda is not spread around this,” he said.

Dedicating the verdict to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the teachers, he said it was the third victory under BJP state president G Kishan Reddy, under whose leadership BJP won 8 MLA and 8 MP seats in the state.

“Despite knowing that the war was one-sided in the MLC elections, the BRS and Congress conspired to defeat BJP-supported candidate Komaraiah. They directly and indirectly were cooperating with each other. Although they worked with the aim of defeating the BJP, their games didn’t go well with the teachers,” Bandi stated.



He said that in the last Teachers’ MLC election, BJP-supported candidate AVN Reddy had won, and that the teachers, who he said, remembered the struggles and lathi-charge on the BJP workers during the party’s protests against GO 317 have elected Malka Komaraiah now.

“Today’s verdict is a slap on the cheeks of all those who mocked that TPUS was a small organization. Today, the hard work of the BJP workers and their leaders has paid off. They devoted their entire time for Komaraiah’s victory. They gave this huge victory hoping that only BJP and Komaraiah have the power to address the problems of teachers. This victory is dedicated to the teachers. We dedicate it to Modi,” he added.



He was confident that the BJP will also win the Medak-Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad Graduates’ MLC election, the results of which could be announced on Tuesday, March 4.

After the win, Malka Komaraiah said that he won as an MLC only because of the cooperation from the BJP workers and TPUS.

Thanking the teachers who trusted him and voted for him, he said the main agenda before him was to solve the problems of the teachers, including the victims of GO 317.