Telangana MLC elections: TPUS and PRTU share each of the 2 seats

Hyderabad: The candidates supported by ideologically opposed organisations have won in the two Teachers’ MLC constituency elections held in Telangana on February 27.

As the results were announced on Monday, March 3, Progressive Recognized Teachers’ Union (PRTU) candidate Pingili Sripal Reddy won from Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Teachers’ MLC constituency, and Telangana Prantha Upadhyaya Sangam (TPUS) candidate Malka Komuraiah won from Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers’ MLC constituency.

BJP-supported candidate Komuraiah polled 12,959 first preferential votes, defeated his nearest rival and PRTU candidate V Mahender Reddy. Though the former required 12,081 votes to win, he polled 878 votes than that was required.

An interesting contest happened in Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Teachers’ MLC constituency, where Sripal Reddy won during the counting of the second preferential votes against his nearest rival and sitting MLC A Narsi Reddy, who contested as an independent in the present election. He was elected as the PRTU candidate in the previous election.