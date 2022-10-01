Celebrating Asha Parekh’s 80th birthday: The mystique of the Dadasaheb Phalke awardee

As renowned actress of yester-years, Asha Parekh, turned 80 on Sunday, it was a moment of triumph. On September 30, 2022, she got the highest honour of the Indian Cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke Award. In 2002, Asha Parekh was awarded the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and in 1992, she was honoured with Padma Shri.

Asha Parekh has the distinction of becoming the first woman Chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Born on October 2, 1942, to mixed parentage, Asha Parekh shares her birthday with Mahatma Gandhi. Perhaps that explains her philanthropic disposition. She started a hospital and Asha Parekh Research Centre.

Asha Parekh emerged as an icon of the Composite Indian Culture. Asha Parekh exuded a grace that came to define her screen persona.

A legend, a super-star and the highest paid actress, Asha Parekh set the benchmark for glamour on the silver screen. She immortalized romance in Hindi Cinema.

Jaaiye aap kahaan jaayenge, yeh nazar laut ke phir aayegi in Mere Sanam; Aankhon se jo utri hain dil mein, tasveer hai ek anjaane ki, khud dhund rahen hain shama jise, kya baat hai us parwaane ki in Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hun; Ek baar zara phir keh do, mujhe sharma ke tum deewana in Bin Badal Barsaat; Yeh kali jab talak phool banke khile, intezaar karo in Aaye Din Bahaar Ke; and Lo aagayee unki yaad, woh nahi aaye.

Asha Parekh is a trained dancer. She awed her audiences with her dances. For filmmakers, it became mandatory to include a dance number by Asha Parekh.

Tum jaise big de babu se main ankhiyan milaaun in Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai; Yeh meri zindgi, ek paagal hawa and Raat ka sama, jhoome chandrama, tan mora naachere jaise bijuria in Ziddi; and Koi matwala, aya mere dwaare in Love In Tokyo are some of her magical and mesmerizing dance numbers.

Significantly, Asha Parekh took her passion for dance seriously. She used to take breaks from her acting, in order to undertake world tours with her dance troupe.

In 1959, for Dil Deke Dekho, Sadhana was the choice. Sadhana did not turn up. At the last-minute, Asha Parekh was offered the lead role, opposite Shammi Kapoor. Dil Deke Dekho was a runaway hit. A star was born.

Asha Parekh went on to deliver a string of super-hits in a row: like Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai in 1960; Chhaya in 1961; Apna Banake Dekhi in 1962; Bin Badal Barsaat and Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hun in 1963; Ziddi in 1964; Teesri Manzil, Mere Sanam and Love In Tokyo in 1965; and Aaye Din Bahaar Ke and Do Badan in 1966.

Interestingly, Asha Parekh was the mascot of the Golden Era of the Hindi Cinema. That was the time when on the sheer strength of her name, a film used to be sold. That was the time when film directors would sign her up first and then go for the hero. That was the time when she could deliver a jubilee hit.

Bimal Roy discovered Asha Parekh, seeing her dance performance on stage. He cast Asha Parekh as a child artist in Maa in 1952 and Baap Beti in 1954. Renowned film producer Shashadhar Mukherjee and writer-director Nasir Hussain gave her the big break in Dil Deke Dekho in 1959 that made her the most glamorous star of the Hindi Cinema.

It was, however, with Do Badan in 1966 that she managed to prove herself as an actress. It was a tragic love story cast in the Laila-Majnu mould. It gave her scope to prove herself as a serious star. In the song sequences, Jab chali thandi hawa, jab jhuki kaali ghata, mujh ko aie jaan-e-wafa tum yaad aaye and Lo aagayee unki yaad, woh nahi aaye, she could show poignancy and the pathos, which set her apart as an actress.

Kati Patang, made in 1970, showcased a completely deglamourized Asha Parekh. She went on to win the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

Asha Parekh always considered herself as part of the stars like Saira Bano and Sharmila Tagore in their bold roles and in breaking away from stereotyping.

After Madhubala, known for her legendary beauty and acting prowess, Asha Parekh comes as part of her league.