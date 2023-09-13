‘Celebrating women’s potential’: Registrations open for Hunar Utsav 2023

A women-empowering online learning platform, Hunar Online, has opened registrations for its annual event, Hunar Utsav 2023 in Hyderabad.

Renowned Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who is also the brand ambassador of this online learning platform, and a 4-time national award-winning fashion designer, Neeta Lulu, have been invited to participate in the event.

The event primarily focuses on celebrating the spirit of creativity across the realms of fashion, beauty, and food and uniting women from all around the nation. It will be an opportunity for homemakers, women, and students to showcase their talents before industry experts, celebrities, and a national audience.

Furthermore, the event has welcomed participants from all corners of India to be part of the event and to participate in RangFest, an outdoor show themed around colours. The bookings for the Hunar Utsav 2023 started on September 13 and will close on September 23. It is scheduled to take place in November.

Last year, over 25,000 women participated in Hunar Utsav 2022, and the finalists were given the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of over 18,000 exuberant viewers. They also received the grand accolades and cash prizes from renowned celebrities. This empowering event was called the fuel for the entrepreneurial dreams of women.

Nishtha Yogesh, CEO of Hunar Online, said, “Hunar Utsav is not just an event; it’s a celebration of the limitless potential that women possess and a showcase of the incredible journey of skill that our students have delivered. Our mission through Hunar Online Courses has consistently aimed at establishing a platform where women can learn skills, garner support and confidence as they progress, and finally shine as their skills help them create a new identity and financial independence. We are elated to bring forth Hunar Utsav 2023, a celebration of creativity and talent that knows no boundaries. We’re excited to welcome all aspiring artists, fashion enthusiasts, make-up artists, and culinary geniuses to join us in this grand celebration.”