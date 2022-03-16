Celebration of World Consumer Rights Day 2022 in Delhi

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 16th March 2022 7:57 pm IST
Celebration of World Consumer Rights Day 2022 in Delhi
New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce &; Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal addresses during the Celebration of World Consumer Rights Day, 2022, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal with Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Minister of State for Rural Development Niranjan Jyoti during the Celebration of World Consumer Rights Day 2022, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Ashwini Kumar Choubey with Minister of State for Rural Development Niranjan Jyoti during the Celebration of World Consumer Rights Day 2022, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal addresses during the Celebration of World Consumer Rights Day, 2022, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

