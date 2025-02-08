Celebrations after BJP wins Delhi polls

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 8th February 2025 11:07 pm IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during celebrations at the BJP HQ after the party won the Delhi Assembly election, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI02_08_2025_000535B)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during celebrations at the BJP HQ after the party won the Delhi Assembly election, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI02_08_2025_000520B)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during celebrations at the BJP HQ after the party won the Delhi Assembly election, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI02_08_2025_000534B)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during celebrations at the BJP HQ after the party won the Delhi Assembly election, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI02_08_2025_000518B)

