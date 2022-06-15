Celebrities react to Munawar Faruqui’s tweet on Justin Bieber

Mumbai: Lock Upp winner and comedian Munawar Faruqui was already receiving a lot of criticism from netizens for his recent tweet on Justin Bieber’s partial face paralysis, and now celebrities have jumped on the bandwagon to slam Munawar Faruqui.

For the unversed, Justin Bieber recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. A condition that has caused paralysis to the right side of his face.

A day after the Hollywood pop icon revealed his health condition, Munawar Faruqui took to his Twitter and shared, “Dear Justin Bieber, I can totally understand, Even here in India right side not working properly.”

Dear Justin Bieber,

i can totally understand



Even here in india right side

not working properly. — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) June 11, 2022

The tweet has now garnered the attention of celebrities who took to Twitter to criticize Munawar Faruqui. VJ Andy schooled Munawar for his insensitive comment and said, “Dear #MunawarFaruqui, This is not funny. You’re better than this.”

Dear #MunawarFaruqui

This is not funny.

You’re better than this. https://t.co/LK0iZiPHzL — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) June 14, 2022

Television actor Karanvir Bohra also chimed in with an indirect dig on Munawar Faruqui. While he did not state Munawar’s name, he tweeted that it is insensitive to compare someone’s health with politics. He tweeted, “A little insensitive to compare someone’s medical condition with what’s wrong in the world?”

A little insensitive to compare someone's medical condition with what's wrong in the world? — Kaaranvir Bohra (@KVBohra) June 12, 2022

While Munawar is yet to comment on the criticism, his fans are supporting his tweet and calling it ‘dark comedy’.