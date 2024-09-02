Celebrity friend: New social media job in Saudi Arabia

The job requires a person to be able to joke, tolerate pranks, be available for filming, and travel as a companion to the celebrity.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd September 2024 3:51 pm IST
Representative image

Saudi marketing companies’ advertisements for the “celebrity friend” job have sparked controversy in the Kingdom, as it is one of the new jobs created by social media.

A report by Saudi newspaper Okaz revealed that some advertisements offered salaries of up to 5,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 1,11,798).

Okaz reports contrasting reactions to a job, with some viewing it as a chance for fame and money, while others view it as a violation of dignity.

Social specialist and advisor Abdullah Al-Yami has urged for the ban and marketing of immoral advertisements.

He pointed out that accepting bullying and insults can lead to a lack of respect for oneself, life, and mentality, emphasising the importance of honouring oneself, being positive, and being productive in society.

