Celebrity friend: New social media job in Saudi Arabia

Saudi marketing companies’ advertisements for the “celebrity friend” job have sparked controversy in the Kingdom, as it is one of the new jobs created by social media.

A report by Saudi newspaper Okaz revealed that some advertisements offered salaries of up to 5,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 1,11,798).

The job requires a person to be able to joke, tolerate pranks, be available for filming, and travel as a companion to the celebrity.

أبو حسن عن وظيفة "خوي المشاهير":



"واحد من المشاهير طالب خوي يتغدى ويتعشى معه ويجهز السوالف ويصوره كل يوم, راتبه يتجاوز 5 ألاف ريال"pic.twitter.com/E4EV3EIo0o — Golden Dose (@GoldenDose) August 5, 2024

Okaz reports contrasting reactions to a job, with some viewing it as a chance for fame and money, while others view it as a violation of dignity.

Social specialist and advisor Abdullah Al-Yami has urged for the ban and marketing of immoral advertisements.

He pointed out that accepting bullying and insults can lead to a lack of respect for oneself, life, and mentality, emphasising the importance of honouring oneself, being positive, and being productive in society.