Mumbai: MasterChef India is back on television, but this time with a twist! Instead of home cooks from across the country, this season features celebrities battling it out in the kitchen to claim the title of Celebrity MasterChef India. The much-anticipated reality show premiered on January 27, 2025, with a grand opening.

Popular celebrities such as Dipika Kakar, Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu, Usha Nadkarni, Kabita Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Abhijeet Sawant are competing in the show. Judging the competition are renowned chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, along with filmmaker and food enthusiast Farah Khan.

With big stars come big paychecks, and Celebrity MasterChef India is no exception. Fans are now curious to know how much the stars are charging for their participation in the show. Let’s have a look the paychecks of some of the popular contestants.

Highest Paid Contestant Of Celebrity MasterChef

It is said that actress Tejasswi Prakash, known for her participation India’s biggest reality shows Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, is the highest-paid contestant, earning a whopping Rs 6 to 8 lakhs per week. Yes, you read that right!

Salaries of Other Contestants

Archana Gautam – Rs 3L per week

Gaurav Khan – Rs 2.5L per week

Dipika Kakar – Rs 2.3L per week

Mr. Faisu (Faisal Shaikh) – Rs 2L per week

Rajiv Adatia – Rs 2L per week

Nikki Tamboli – Rs 1.5L per week

Celebrity MasterChef India airs every Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Sony TV and SonyLIV. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.