Celebrity MasterChef: Video of TOP 5 finalists goes viral

Mumbai: Celebrity MasterChef India is currently one of the top trending reality shows on Indian television. Hosted by Farah Khan and judged by celebrity chefs Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna, the culinary reality show is now sailing towards the finale.

Post Dipika Kakar’s voluntary exit and Ayesha Jhulka’ eviction, Celebrity MasterChef reportedly saw many eliminations including Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni and Kabita Singh. These evictions are yet to be aired on television.

Amid all this, names of top 5 finalists have been doing rounds on internet since couple of days. The contestants who have secured their spots in the finale, surpassing tough competitors along the way are–

Rajiv Adatia

Tejasswi Prakash

Nikki Tamboli

Gaurav Khanna

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu

And now, a video of the top 5 finalists has been leaked online and it is going crazy viral online. In the clip, you can see Rajiv, Nikki, Tejasswi, Gaurav and Mr Faisu shooting for the finale promo. They all can be seen wearing yellow aprons. Watch the video below.

The competition is getting tough and all the star chefs left in the race are doing their best to impress the judges with their cooking skills. Let’s wait and see who will emerge as the winner of Celebrity MasterChef India. Meanwhile, the grand finale date of the show has not been revealed yet.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Celebrity MasterChef finale.