Top 5 leaked: Names of all finalists of Celebrity Masterchef

Mumbai: The much-loved reality show Celebrity MasterChef is inching closer to its grand finale, with only a few contestants left in the race. While the official finale date and other details are yet to be announced, the names of the top five finalists have already started surfacing online, creating a buzz among fans.

With Ayesha Jhulka’s elimination and Dipika Kakar’s voluntary exit, the competition had already intensified.

Celebrity MasterChef Top 5 Finalists

The contestants who have secured their spots in the finale, surpassing tough competitors along the way are —

Rajiv Adatia

Tejasswi Prakash

Nikki Tamboli

Gaurav Khanna

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu

Usha Nadkarni, Archana Gautam and Kabita Singh were eliminated despite their strong performances, while wildcard entrant Ayesha Jhulka couldn’t make it to the final round.

With the finale just around the corner, all eyes are now on the remaining contestants. Will Tejasswi, Nikki, or one of the other finalists emerge victorious? Fans eagerly await the thrilling conclusion of Celebrity MasterChef!