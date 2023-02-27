Celebrity Ranks: Samantha beats Alia, Deepika; Katrina out of TOP 5

Hyderabad: Bollywood boasts of having some of the most talented and famous actresses in the world including Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt to name a few. These actresses have a huge fan following not only in India but also across the world. But as we observed that due to the Boycott Bollywood trend and other several reasons, South movies ruled the box-office for around two consecutive years. It was the time when various South actors and actresses got popularity across India.

Recently, popular media agency Ormax released the list of most popular female stars in India for the month of January 2023. In the list of top ten most popular female stars only three Bollywood actresses have made their place. Telugu star Samantha tops the list followed by Alia Bhatt. Boss lady, Nayanthara beats Deepika Padukone and is ranked third most popular female star.

The other South Indian actresses who feature in the list are Rashmika Mandanna, Trisha, Kajal Aggarwal, Anushksa Shetty and Keerthy Suresh. Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are the only three B-Town actresses who are featured in the list.

Most of the South Indian actresses which are featured in the Ormax’s list are either about to make their debut in Bollywood or have already worked with Bollywood producers.

List Of Top 10 Female Actresses

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Alia Bhatt Nayanthara Deepika Padukone Kajal Aggarwal Trisha Rashmika Mandanna Katrina Kaif Anushka Shetty Keerthy Suresh

Kareena Kapoor, Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor, Aishwarya Roy and other big names of Bollywood could not make it to the list. The South stars are loved pan India now and they have amassed a huge fan following by impressing Hindi audiences with their acting skills.