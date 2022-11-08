Celebrity Ranks: Tejasswi Prakash removed from TOP 3, see list

Mumbai: Just like big screen stars, TV celebrities too are loved by millions not just for their stunning acting skills but also for their bold fashion sense and this makes them trend on internet. Considering several factors like their social media engagement, fans following and the amount of buzz they are creating, popular entertainment news portal India Forums has released its latest celebrity ranking list.

Social media’s favorite and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has topped the list followed by Kapil Sharma and Jannat Zubair Rahmani. BB 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash, who always managed to stay in top 3, has been pushed down to fourth spot. Karan Kundrra too lost a spot in top 5.

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)

Faisal Shaikh, who is making headlines for his stint Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, has grabbed the 5th position. Have a look at all ranks below.

Top 10 Celebrities Of The Week

Shehnaaz Gill Kapil Sharma Jannat Zubair Rahmani Tejasswi Prakash Faisal Shaikh Anushka Sen Avneet Kaur Karan Kundrra Munawar Faruqui Shivangi Joshi

