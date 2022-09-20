Celebrity Ranks: TejRan tops, Shehnaaz Gill removed from TOP 3

Mumbai: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, one of the most-loved couples of telly ville, are going heads strong with their beautiful relationship. The two have managed to melt hearts of zillion ‘TejRan’ fans, who go gaga over the way they expressing love for each other and how they support one another through thick and thin. This makes the actors often trend on social media platforms.

In a latest celebrity ranking lists by India Forum, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have have managed to top, defeating several other top TV stars. The ‘Top 20 Television Celebrities Ranking [Male] shows Karan in the first position followed by Faisal Shaikh and Kapil Sharma.

The ‘Top 20 Television Celebrities Ranking [Female]’ shows Tejasswi in the top place followed by Jannat Zubair and Anushka Sen. However, what grabbed everyone’s eyeballs is internet sensation and actress Shehnaaz Gill getting ousted from the top 3. Considering past weeks’ lists, it seems like her rank is falling slowly. Let’s wait and watch if she picks up and bounces back to her top position. On the work front, Shehnaaz is gearing for her big Bollywood break alongside Salman Khan.

Here’s list of top 10 TV celebrities of the week (From Sept 12 to 18):

What’s your take on the above list? Comment below.