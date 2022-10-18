Celebs react as Hyderabad bags World Green City Award 2022

Hyderabad: Our city has bagged the prestigious ‘World Green City Award’ at the International Association of Horticulture Producers (AIPH) 2022 which was held in Jeju, South Korea recently. Hyderabad managed to beat other popular international cities including Paris, Bogota, Mexico City, Montreal and Fortaleza in Brazil.
After receiving an outstanding award, many celebrities from Hyderabad reacted to the great news. Popular actor Vijay Devrakonda said “Next levelll :)) beating cities around the world.. so happy to call it home Congratulations Hyderabad – the Grand Winner of the AIPH World Green City Award 2022!”
Not only the Liger actor but the world-famous badminton player PV Sindhu too celebrated the proud moment on her Twitter. She wrote, “Sincere congratulations to my Hyderabad on winning the ‘World Green City 2022’ award! @AIPHGreenCity. I’m proud to know that Hyderabad has demonstrated its commitment to creating greener places for its citizens”.
Here are a few tweets from celebrities who cheered for the same.