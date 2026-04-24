Census 2027: Govt approves additional officers, training underway in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has cleared the appointment of additional census officers for Census 2027 in Hyderabad, as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) intensifies training and field-level preparations across the city.

A government order issued on Thursday, April 23, authorised GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan to appoint additional census officers. The commissioners of Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal corporations will function as additional principal census officers in their respective jurisdictions, while the Director of School Education has been assigned the same role to support supervision and coordination.

Karnan reviewed the preparations during a visit to the Census Training Centre at Sultan Ul Uloom College in Banjara Hills, under Jubilee Hills Circle-36. He interacted with officials and trainees, stressing the need for accuracy, coordination and timely execution, and asked officials to ensure all logistical arrangements are in order.

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Training sessions are being conducted at multiple centres across the city, including Neelima Medical College in Pocharam, Mahboob College in Secunderabad, Government Junior College in Saroornagar, NAC Auditorium in Madhapur and Dr BR Kalyana Mandapam in Chandanagar.

Officials said the expanded officer network and training infrastructure are expected to facilitate the smooth conduct of census operations across GHMC limits.