Center cancels UGC-NET exam 2024 amid row over NEET, says ‘integrity compromised’

The matter has been handed over to the CBI for a thorough investigation.

Updated: 19th June 2024 11:00 pm IST
Center cancels UGC NET exam 2024
Representational photo

The Union government on Wednesday, June 19, announced that the UGC-NET 2024 exam, which was conducted a day ago, has been cancelled over the probability of “the integrity of the exam having been compromised.”

The UGC-NET exam was conducted on June 18, 2024, in OMR (pen and paper mode) in two different shifts across cities of the country.

In a statement, the Center said, “On 19th June, 2024, the University Grants Commission (UGC) received certain inputs from National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Examination. These inputs prima-facie indicate that the integrity of the aforesaid examination (UGC-NET 2024) may have been compromised.”

It added that the matter has been handed over to the CBI for a thorough investigation.

“To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India has decided that the UGC-NET 2024 Examination be cancelled. A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately,” stated the notification from the Center.

Reacting to the cancellation of the UGC-NET 2024 exam, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated slammed the BJP government and demanded that the education minister take responsibility.

“The laxity and corruption of the BJP government is fatal for the youth. After the news of scam in NEET exam, now the (UGC) NET exam held on 18th June has also been cancelled due to the fear of irregularities. Will accountability be fixed now? Will the education minister take responsibility for this lax system?”

