‘If looters were Muslim…’: Asaduddin Owaisi condemns attack on HP shop owner

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has reacted strongly to the vandalisation of a Muslim shop and the lynching of a 35-year-old man in two separate incidents.

Asaduddin Owais was referring to an incident at a textile shop, owned by a Muslim person which was looted and vandalised by a large group of Hindutva goons after the shopkeeper shared a picture of animal sacrifice on his WhatsApp status. The incident occurred in Himachal Pradesh’s Nahan.

”If the looters were Muslim and the shopkeeper was a Hindu, the police would not be mute spectators. But I guess “mohabbat ki dukaan,” is a jumla just like “sabka saath,” Owaisi wrote on X.

If the looters were Muslim and the shopkeeper was a Hindu, the police would not be mute spectators. But I guess “mohabbat ki dukaan,” is a jumla just like “sabka saath.” https://t.co/Gi23GJbXU6 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 19, 2024

The police, who were present in the area took no action to prevent the attack. However, later attempted to calm the situation and were successfully able to close the shutters down.

Also Read HP: Muslim shop attacked as owner shares animal sacrifice photo on WhatsApp

Asaduddin Owaisi also condemned the death of Mohammed Farid alias Aurangazeb in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh. Farid was lynched to death by a Hindutva mob after he was mistaken to be a thief. The video of the attack has gone viral on social media platforms. Later police personnel can be seen taking a grievously injured Farid to the hospital. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

Also Read UP Muslim man mistaken as thief lynched to death; 4 arrested

He said, ”There has been no pause in lynchings since 2014. Mobs are emboldened now because they know that they will get away. If a mob had the strength to kill someone on a “suspicion”, it could have easily held Aurangzeb till the police reached.”

There has been no pause in lynchings since 2014. Mobs are emboldened now because they know that they will get away. If a mob had the strength to kill someone on a “suspicion”, it could have easily held Aurangzeb till the police reached. https://t.co/VqxyEQjqEl — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 19, 2024

Asaduddin Owaisi condemns attacks on Muslims, demolition of properties

Recently Asaduddin Owaisi also condemned the demolition of houses in Uttar Pradesh’s Akbaranagar, which once was a home for more than 50,000 families, predominately Muslims. The area was flattened after the Lucknow administration alleged that the houses and structures were built on encroached land.

In another incident, 11 Muslim houses were razed in Madhya Pradesh after beef was allegedly found in their refrigerators. The action was taken after a tip-off was received that a large number of cows had been held captive for slaughter in the Bhainwahi area in Nainpur.

Also Read MP: Houses of 11 demolished after cops find beef in their refrigerators

In Telangana’s Medak district, Muslims were attacked over the alleged illegal transport of cows on June 15.