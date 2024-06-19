HP: Muslim shop attacked as owner shares animal sacrifice photo on WhatsApp

News Desk |   Updated: 19th June 2024 3:52 pm IST
Himachal: Muslim shop looted after owner shares animal sacrificial image on Whatsapp
A textile shop owned by a Muslim person was looted and vandalised by a large group of Hindus after the shopkeeper shared a picture of animal sacrifice on his WhatsApp status. The incident occurred in Himachal Pradesh’s Nahan.

In a video that has emerged on social media platforms, the mob is seen forcibly opening the shop in the presence of police personnel. They throw out clothes from the shop as people cheer.

After vandalising the shop, the crowd went to the area district collector’s officer. They shouted slogans such as “Goli Maaro saalo ko” and “Jai Shri Ram”.

News Desk |   Updated: 19th June 2024 3:52 pm IST

