Central Hyderabad grapples with traffic gridlock for last 2 days

Hyderabad: The last two days have turned into an ordeal for residents of central Hyderabad due to traffic congestion. An unusual surge in traffic jams has gripped the city, causing widespread disruption and inconvenience in areas such as Lakdikapool, Masab Tank, NMDC, Banjara Hills, the Secretariat area, Necklace Road, Praja Bhavan, and Begumpet.

The traffic jams in these areas occur throughout the day, with delays stretching beyond the 15-minute mark.

On Monday at noon, a sudden and severe traffic snarl-up covered the area nearly until 4 pm. The Hyderabad Traffic Police, in a statement on X, noted, “Vehicles is slow from Lakdi Ka Pool, Ayodhya Jn., opp PTI, Mahaveer Hospital, Masab Tank towards Road No.12, Saifabad Traffic police are available and regulating traffic. Commuters are requested to take alternate routes.”

The movement of vehicles from NTR Marg, Necklace Rotary, and Khairathabad flyover towards VV Statue has slowed down.