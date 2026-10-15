Central Park in Connaught Place shut ahead of CJP march in Delhi

New Delhi: The Central Park in Connaught Place will remain shut to the public on October 16 and 17 due to administrative reasons, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said in a notice, a move that comes ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)’s “Lehra do Tiranga” march at the park on Friday

In the notice dated October 15, the civic body said, “It is hereby informed that the Central Park, Connaught Place, shall remain closed for general public on 16th October 2026 and 17th October 2026, due to administrative reasons.”

The Cockroach Janta Party is scheduled to take out a “Lehra do Tiranga” march at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday. The park closure notice was issued by the NDMC director.

Notably, the Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stop the CJP march while hearing a plea filed by a Connaught Place vendor, who sought a ban on all protests in the area.