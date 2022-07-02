Central, state departments owe Rs 1519 cr to HMWSSB

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is suffering from an acute financial crisis these days as various state and Central Government departments are failing to clear Rs 1519 crore bills of the Board.

In spite of the HMWSSB officials’ several reminders, the outstanding bills are not cleared by these departments.

Various departments of the state government owe Rs 1267 to the HMWSSB while departments of Central Government are to clear Rs 252 crore.

Under the Mission Bhagiratha, the state government launched the scheme to provide clean drinking water to every household. Similarly, the Panchayat Raj department and the health department have not cleared Rs 594 crore and Rs 42 crores respectively.

Like GHMC the HMWSSB is also running in deficit as water charges are the main source of its income. Consumers are being reminded through SMS messages for the payment of bills every month.

The HMWSSB has given consumers time to link their account with Aadhaar cards in order to avail free water supply under the government scheme.