Central, state govts must celebrate 200 years of Urdu journalism: Sreenivas Reddy

Hyderabad: Urdu journalism has completed 200 years of its history. It plays a great role in the country’s freedom movement which is acknowledged by every Indian.

On this happy occasion, the president of the Indian journalist Union Srinivas Reddy has congratulated the Urdu journalist and others. He released a statement informing that the first Urdu newspaper “Jame Jahan Numa” was published from Calcutta on March 27, 1822, by Pandit Harihar Datt. This was the beginning of vernacular journalism in the country.

Urdu journalism and journalists played a crucial role in the struggle movement of the country. The best example of courageous journalism is Maulvi Mohammed Baqir who was tied to a cannon and blown up by the Britishers.

Maulana Hazrat Muhani has given the famous slogan “Inquilab zindabad” which played an important role in filling the people with freedom spirit.

Urdu journalists are an integral part of the Indian journalist Union which is fighting to safeguard the rights of journalists in every state of the country.

On the completion of 200 years of Urdu journalism, the IGU appeals to the Central and state governments to celebrate this occasion.