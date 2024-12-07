Centre approves 7 Navodaya schools for Telangana

Hyderabad: The Union Cabinet approved the establishment of 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) and 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across India on Friday.

Among the beneficiaries, Telangana stands out, receiving seven Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in the districts of Jagtial, Nizamabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Mahbubnagar, Sangareddy, and Suryapet.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had presented a request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the establishment of 24 NVs in the state back in July.

The initiative aims to enhance educational infrastructure nationwide, with the new NVs designed to provide quality education primarily to talented students from rural areas.

The total funding allocated for these new schools is approximately Rs 2,359.82 crore for the NVs and Rs 5,872 crore for the KVs, which are expected to accommodate around 15,680 students in NVs and over 82,000 students in KVs.