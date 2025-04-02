Centre approves civil operations at Adilabad Airport

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Defence has granted in-principle approval for the Telangana government’s proposal to develop Adilabad Airport for civil operations.

The Indian Air Force (IAF), after examining the request, has agreed to allow civilian aircraft operations while also considering future plans to set up a training establishment at the location.

In an official letter to the Telangana government’s Special Chief Secretary of the Transport, Roads, and Buildings Department, the IAF suggested that the airfield be developed as a joint-user airport with the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

This would require AAI to acquire contiguous land for a civil terminal, aircraft parking apron, and supporting infrastructure.

Additionally, the existing runway would need to be resurfaced, and a civil apron would have to be connected to the runway via taxi tracks. AAI has been advised to submit a detailed proposal for the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the IAF.

The project could improve accessibility for passengers and cargo transport, fostering economic growth in the region.