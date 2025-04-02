Centre approves civil operations at Adilabad Airport

IAF after examining the request, has agreed to allow civilian aircraft operations while also considering future plans to set up a training establishment.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 2nd April 2025 7:10 pm IST
Centre approves civil operations at Adilabad Airport
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Defence has granted in-principle approval for the Telangana government’s proposal to develop Adilabad Airport for civil operations.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The Indian Air Force (IAF), after examining the request, has agreed to allow civilian aircraft operations while also considering future plans to set up a training establishment at the location.

In an official letter to the Telangana government’s Special Chief Secretary of the Transport, Roads, and Buildings Department, the IAF suggested that the airfield be developed as a joint-user airport with the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

MS Creative School

This would require AAI to acquire contiguous land for a civil terminal, aircraft parking apron, and supporting infrastructure.

Also Read
Telangana: Airports at Warangal, Adilabad, Jakranpally under consideration by Centre

Additionally, the existing runway would need to be resurfaced, and a civil apron would have to be connected to the runway via taxi tracks. AAI has been advised to submit a detailed proposal for the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the IAF.

The project could improve accessibility for passengers and cargo transport, fostering economic growth in the region.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 2nd April 2025 7:10 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button