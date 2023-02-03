Telangana: Airports at Warangal, Adilabad, Jakranpally under consideration by Centre

Hyderabad: The establishment of two brownfield airports at Warangal, Adilabad and one greenfield airport at Jakranpally of Nizamabad district in Telangana is under consideration by the Centre.

In this context, the Centre had asked the state government to submit financial closure to consider giving necessary approvals from the Civil Aviation Ministry and other regulatory authorities for the development of these airports.

Civil Aviation Minister VK Singh while responding to a question raised by BRS MPs Maloth Kavitha, B Venkatesh Netha, and G Ranjith Reddy in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, said that the state government proposed three greenfield airports at Jakranpally (Nizamabad district), Palvancha (Bhadradri Kothagudem) and Devarakadra (Mahabubnagar) along with three brownfield airports at Mamnoor (Warangal district), Basanth Nagar (Peddapally district) and Adilabad.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) conducted Techno-Economic Feasibility Study (TEFS), Obstacle Limitation Surfaces (OLS) survey, soil testing and other tests for all six airports in relation to the context and submitted the reports to the state government in June 2021.

The survey suggested that only three airports at Warangal, Adilabad (Brownfield) and Jakranpally (Greenfield) are technically feasible where the AAI suggested private operations of small aircraft to avoid the immediate requirement of land acquisition.