Centre approves FCRA registration for Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust

Established under the leadership of Telugu star-actor Chiranjeevi, the trust operates a blood bank and an eye bank.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 28th November 2025 12:48 pm IST|   Updated: 28th November 2025 2:33 pm IST
Chiranjeevi's new farmhouse outside Hyderabad and its reported price
Chiranjeevi (Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Home Affairs has granted approval for the registration of the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust (CCT) under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

This approval enables the trust to receive donations from foreign sources, officials said.

Established under the leadership of Telugu star-actor Chiranjeevi, the trust operates a blood bank and an eye bank.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

With recent amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010, charitable organisations are now required to register under FCRA to legally accept foreign contributions.

Following the updated regulations, the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust had sought approval from the central government.

According to reports, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cleared the application, allowing the trust to begin accepting foreign donations to support its humanitarian initiatives.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 28th November 2025 12:48 pm IST|   Updated: 28th November 2025 2:33 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button