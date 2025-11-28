Centre approves FCRA registration for Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Home Affairs has granted approval for the registration of the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust (CCT) under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

This approval enables the trust to receive donations from foreign sources, officials said.

Established under the leadership of Telugu star-actor Chiranjeevi, the trust operates a blood bank and an eye bank.

With recent amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010, charitable organisations are now required to register under FCRA to legally accept foreign contributions.

Following the updated regulations, the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust had sought approval from the central government.

According to reports, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cleared the application, allowing the trust to begin accepting foreign donations to support its humanitarian initiatives.