Hyderabad court bans unauthorised use of Chiranjeevi’s name and titles

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Civil Court has granted interim orders in favour of Telugu star-actor Chiranjeevi, protecting his personality and publicity rights.

The court has restrained individuals and entities from using Chiranjeevi’s name, image, or identifiers such as “Megastar” or “Chiru,” as well as any other personality attributes, for personal or commercial gain on digital, artificial intelligence, or any other media platforms.

Chiranjeevi had recently filed a petition before the Hyderabad City Civil Court seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights.

After hearing the matter, the presiding judge issued orders supporting Chiranjeevi’s plea.

The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for October 27.

This order is part of a growing trend in India, where prominent public figures are seeking judicial safeguards against AI-driven misuse of their identity in an increasingly online and automated world.

Nagarjuna’s petition in the Delhi HC

In a major win for Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, the Delhi High Court banned the commercial use of his name, voice, image and other things related to his personality without his consent.

The High Court has restrained various websites, which were made parties in Nagarjuna’s petition, from using his name, image and other things related to his personality.

The website will not be able to use any new technology like artificial intelligence, deepfake, or face morphing. The court has ordered all websites to remove all URL links given in the petition within 72 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)