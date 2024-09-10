Centre approves four more medical colleges for Telangana

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Health has written to the Telangana government on Tuesday, September 10, informing that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved four new government medical colleges for the state, bringing the total medical colleges approved this year to eight.

The new medical colleges in Telangana have been approved for being established in Yadadri, Medak, Maheshwaram, and Quthbullapur. With 50 seats for each of these colleges, 200 new MBBS seats have been created, in addition to 200 seats for four colleges approved earlier, bringing the total number of MBBS seats created to 400.

Also Read Telangana govt to rename Womens’ University in honour of Ailamma

With the latest additions, the total number of MBBS seats in government colleges has increased to 4,090. Earlier, NMC had given its nod for medical colleges in Mulugu, Narayanpet, Narsampet and Gadwal.

Telangana health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha has thanked the Centre for granting the permissions and chief minister A Revanth Reddy for allocating sufficient funds for the medical college infrastructure.